Tamar Valley resident Bethany Coggon has been awarded the inaugural Royal Welsh College Brooch for Harp Excellence.
Dame Shirley Bassey, president of the college, presented her with the brooch at the college’s annual dinner in June.
The first-ever recipient of the brooch, Bethany said: “It was amazing. Words couldn’t quite explain how I felt as I didn’t expect to be the recipient. I was incredibly shocked and incredibly honoured.
“It was presented to me by Dame Shirley Bassey; that in itself was quite a shock. All my work had paid off.”
Used in the past by the official harpist to The Prince of Wales, the brooch has been given to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama on permanent loan by their Patron King Charles. It will be awarded annually to the harpist who achieves the highest mark in the summer recital, with Bethany the first-ever recipient.
Daughter of Tamsin and David Coggon from Tamar Valley Donkey Park, Bethany grew up on the park. Proud grandfather David Coggon, senior, said: “Bethany went to Harrowbarrow Primary where she learnt the flute just as her mum had done as a child.
“While playing the flute Bethany also taught herself the piano. Tamsin then asked her if there was any other instrument she would like to play and Bethany said the harp. Tamsin thinking it would be difficult to find a harp teacher said OK, to Tamsin’s surprise there was a harp teacher in Calstock.
“Bethany did so well that she chose to apply to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to do a four-year course.”
She completed her studies with a first class honours degree in music with a principal study in the harp, and has now returned to set up her own music business in the local area.
