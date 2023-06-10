The Calstock Heritage Weekend kicks off today (June 10) as residents gather to enjoy some of the activities on offer as part of day one of the weekend.
Locals have already enjoyed a performance from women's shanty group, Acapella Moonshine this morning, who also invited residents to join them for a song as part of their free sea shanty workshop.
In the village, people have been enjoying the display of vintage cars on the playing field, heritage walks and a delicious selection of cakes served by the Calstock-in-Bloom team in the village hall. Up at St Andrew's Church, there is the Roman Fort exhibition where digging in trial pits has taken place to the North side of the church boundary to establish the location of missing fortifications for the Romans.
The event will continue into the evening where there will be live music in the village hall with more activities in store for tomorrow (Sunday June 11).