Saturday (June 10) saw locals participate in a free shanty workshop held by women’s shanty group Acapella Moonshine. In the village, people were enjoying the display of vintage cars on the playing field, heritage walks and a delicious selection of cakes served by the Calstock-in-Bloom team in the village hall. Meanwhile, up at St Andrew’s Church, there was a Roman Fort exhibition where digging in trial pits took place and interested residents got the chance to look at finds from previous digs and chat to finds specialist, Naomi Payne.