CALSTOCK celebrated its first heritage event since the pandemic at the weekend.
The Calstock Heritage Weekend saw curious locals gather to learn about and celebrate the heritage of the area. From morris dancing and live music to a vintage car display and a Roman fort excavation there were plenty of activities for all to enjoy.
Saturday (June 10) saw locals participate in a free shanty workshop held by women’s shanty group Acapella Moonshine. In the village, people were enjoying the display of vintage cars on the playing field, heritage walks and a delicious selection of cakes served by the Calstock-in-Bloom team in the village hall. Meanwhile, up at St Andrew’s Church, there was a Roman Fort exhibition where digging in trial pits took place and interested residents got the chance to look at finds from previous digs and chat to finds specialist, Naomi Payne.
Sunday (June 11) kicked off with performances from Lodestone Border Morris, The Last Watch shanty group, with a mix of music and morris dancing which continued throughout the afternoon. In the village hall people were able to enjoy an array of old photographs brought by Calstock Parish Archive and the afternoon also saw a special visit from The Lynher Tamar barge.