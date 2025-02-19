Campaigners have called for the Government to set a timetable for delivering stronger fox hunting laws by delivering a 104,000 signature petition to Downing Street on the anniversary of the Hunting Act coming into force.
The League Against Cruel Sports claims that since last summer, 298 foxes have been pursued by hunts, there have been 350 reports relating to suspected illegal fox hunting and 885 cases of hunt havoc.
The figures are compiled and analysed by the League Against Cruel Sports' intelligence team, which includes former police officers and civilian analysts.
Chris Luffingham, acting chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “It’s now 20 years since the landmark Hunting Act came into force, a historic milestone in animal welfare that the league was at the forefront of driving, but has never been fit for its intended purpose.
“Hunts claim that they are following trails but our figures show this is clearly a smokescreen to conceal the brutal pursuit and killing of foxes from the public, police and courts.
“We welcome the Government’s commitment to banning trail hunting but want it to go further by removing the loopholes in the Hunting Act and introducing custodial sentences for those caught breaking the law – we need a proper deterrent.
“The time for change is now. It’s time for the Government to listen to us and the more than 100,000 people who have signed this petition and set out a timetable for when it will end this abhorrent blood sport once and for all.”
The league says that hunt havoc includes incidents inconsistent with laying a trail such as: hounds running amok on roads and causing road traffic accidents, trespass on people’s properties including their private gardens, livestock worrying; attacks on pet cats or dogs, badger setts being damaged to prevent foxes escaping, and other wildlife such as deer being chased.