“The first phase of the project was starting up the Livewire Bus last year that takes young people from Callington and the surrounding area to youth music project, Livewire in Saltash and also youth club, The Core, in Saltash. It was very popular and is restarting in conjunction with the second phase which is the new Vault Youth Club building. This is effectively a pop-up youth club, because we’re only leasing it short term.