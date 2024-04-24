YOUNGSTERS welcomed the opening of a new youth club in Callington after an upswell of community support.
The portreve of Callington Peter Watson ceremonially cut the ribbon and made a speech outside the former bank premises in Fore Street on Wednesday (April 24). He was joined by Paul Carey, chairman of the trustees of Callington Youth Club Project who thanked all the project’s partners.
A crowd of youth workers, youth club trustees and young adults applauded as the new name of the youth club was unveiled at the same time - the Vault Youth Cub, on Fore Street.
The building is on a short lease and the long-term plan is to occupy a permanent building either by buying the old bank or another.
Peter said: “It’s wonderful to be here to officially open the new youth club after an amazing community effort. Paul will continue to need al the help he can get to implement his grand plans for the future for a permanent youth club which the town badly needs.”
Paul said: “This is the second phase of providing activities for young people aged 13 to 21 who are not attracted to organisations like the Scouts or Guiding. This might attract free-spirited young adults who perhaps gather in the street.”
“The first phase of the project was starting up the Livewire Bus last year that takes young people from Callington and the surrounding area to youth music project, Livewire in Saltash and also youth club, The Core, in Saltash. It was very popular and is restarting in conjunction with the second phase which is the new Vault Youth Club building. This is effectively a pop-up youth club, because we’re only leasing it short term.
“The next phase will start soon and that is to fundraise to either buy this building, or another and have a permanent youth club building. There hasn’t been a youth club in Callington for about ten years and our young people deserve to have a place they can call their own.”
Theo, 15, who dreamed up the club’s new name and unveiled it, said: “The Livewire Bus was great, but we needed somewhere in our own town to hang out in and be ourselves. The streets aren’t ideal and there’s too much vaping going on.
“I want to be an actor and perform music. Here we’ve got a keyboard, drum kit, recording desk and guitars which I like playing. I hope we can make this permanent. I really don’t suit something like the Scouts. Also I can meet other young people with similar interests like me here in the youth club.”
Sabrina Rogers, 18, said: “There’s nothing like this space in Callington. Younger people can come here and feel safe and be creative. It’s amazing. I know lots of younger people like me who want to perform and having this place should encourage them to learn and take up performing.”
The Vault Youth Club is open on Wednesdays for youth leader-run sessions from 4pm