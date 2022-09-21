Callington takes step forward for its youth

Subscribe newsletter
AFTER astounding donation efforts by the Callington community, a local group has raised funds for a new minibus.
CYPG is a Community Interest Company that was set up in 2021 to tackle the lack of facilities on offer for young people in Callington. The group began offering a minibus service to Livewire, a youth music project in Saltash. To facilitate the LiveWireBus service, the group borrowed a minibus from the charity Battling On.
Due to the popularity of the bus, CYPG began fundraising for its own bus to allow for more independence and the potential for other youth activity provision.
Following a donation from Callington Town Forum CIC and other donations, the group has managed to purchase its very own second-hand minibus.
Paul Carey, Chair of CYPG said: ‘Having our own bus gives us independence and allows us to offer more flexible access not just to other youth clubs, but also to other activities that our young people want to do.
‘We can also make the minibus available to other community groups. We very much appreciate the support of the Live Wire and The Core youth clubs in Saltash, our local community, and Battling On in helping us get to where we are.’
Callington Town Forum helps to provide resources for the community and donated £3,385 to facilitate the group purchasing the bus.
Kelvin Spinks, Chair of Callington Town Forum said: ‘We are very pleased to be able to assist CYPG in continuing their LiveWireBus activity. With no permanent youth facilities in Callington this minibus will be an essential part of allowing our young people to experience things they might not otherwise be able to do.’
CYPG’s treasurer, Peter Watson, explained that the longer-term ambition is to find some permanent accommodation in which a youth club similar to Live Wire in Saltash can be established. To do this, and to keep the minibus running, will require further funds.
CYPG’s application to become a registered charity is currently under consideration by the Charities Commission, and having charitable status will give the group greater access to funding from third parties.
The ‘new’ LiveWireBus made its first trip on Monday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |