A STUDENT from Callington has seen her work selected for exhibition by the National Portrait Gallery.
Jordan Tucker, a photography degree student at the University of Plymouth, was selected for Photo Portrait Now, a special exhibition which will run at the gallery in London until September 8.
The exhibition is a culmination of a partnership programme between gallery curators and the university, designed to foster new creative talent.
For her piece, Jordan decided to photograph her family.
She said: “My family is the topic of the piece and ultimately, they are my inspiration.”
“I hope that I can inspire others to talk about their family struggles, as talking is always the hardest but most crucial step in healing.”
Jordan was one of just four students from the university whose work features in the exhibition.
“Having my work exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) is an incredible opportunity, I feel seen, I feel heard.”
“I can’t thank the NPG staff enough for the opportunity, alongside my lecturers at the university for arranging the collaboration and the connections I have made throughout the Photo Portrait Now Project,” she continued.
The exhibition features 92 portraits altogether, and has been funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and Art Fund.
Clare Freestone, of the National Portrait Gallery, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work so closely with staff and students from the University of Plymouth as part of Photo Portrait Now, and I’ve been incredibly impressed by the professionalism shown by all of the participating students over the year.”