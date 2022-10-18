Callington Police are asking people to vigilant against ‘sextortion’ blackmail scams, following an increase in reports that this is taking place on dating websites, apps and social media. Sextortion refers to when people send each other sexually explicit photos or videos and one of the parties threatens to share the content unless the other person pays them money. Police urge peoople to protect themselves by not sharing images. If you have concerns please phone 101, or for more advice, see the Devon and Cornwall police website.