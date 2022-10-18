Callington Police issue warnings over ‘sextortion’ blackmail and energy scams
Callington Police are asking people to vigilant against ‘sextortion’ blackmail scams, following an increase in reports that this is taking place on dating websites, apps and social media. Sextortion refers to when people send each other sexually explicit photos or videos and one of the parties threatens to share the content unless the other person pays them money. Police urge peoople to protect themselves by not sharing images. If you have concerns please phone 101, or for more advice, see the Devon and Cornwall police website.
The town’s police are further urging people to be vigilant of scams regarding support with energy bills. There are rising reports of scammers claiming you can get a £400 energy bill support scheme by registering your bank details which will apply an automatic discount. If you get a message asking for your bank details, this is very likely to be a scam. If you receive any such message, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk.
