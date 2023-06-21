CALLINGTON Police will be holding a drop in meeting in the town next week.
All are invited to come along and speak with PCSO Jo Addems and PC Jess Floyd who will be holding the drop-in at Tesco Callington on Saturday July 8 between 4pm and 5.30pm.
The aim of the event is to give local residents from Callington, Gunnislake, Calstock and the surrounding areas the opportunity to speak about crime and anti-social behaviour whilst providing a visible presence.
