A CALLINGTON man is putting Cornwall on the medical map after becoming the first person in the UK – and only the fifth in the world – to receive a revolutionary new cancer therapy.
Brian Holmes, who has been battling metastatic prostate cancer for the past two years, underwent the pioneering treatment at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, marking a historic moment for both patients and doctors alike.
Having exhausted all other treatment options, the 70-year-old leapt at the chance to join a cutting-edge clinical trial, which could not only extend his life but also offer hope to thousands of others battling advanced prostate cancer.
“I can’t believe I’ve been given the opportunity to do this,” said Brian, who received the infusion on Fal Ward. “It’s amazing, not just for me and potentially extending my life, but for the hundreds, if not thousands, of lives this could save. This treatment could change everything for people like me.”
The trial is being led by Dr Dominique Parslow, consultant clinical oncologist specialising in uro-oncology and HPB, alongside a dedicated team including Amanda Hind, oncology staff nurse, and Helen Smith, research nurse specialist at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
Dr Parslow described the day as “a major milestone.” She said: “It’s been a very long journey to get here. Trial slots are extremely limited, so being able to offer this treatment to our local patients is incredible. We have high hopes for what it could achieve.”
The delivery of the treatment was an emotional and exhilarating moment for the team. “The past two weeks have been all about preparing Brian for this,” said Amanda. “To finally see it happen is just amazing.”
Trainee assistant practitioner Tino Machaka added: “This is groundbreaking work. Moments like this remind us why we come to work every day – to be part of something that could genuinely change lives.”
For Brian, the trial represents far more than medicine, it’s a lifeline.
“This is my only real hope to extend my life in a meaningful way,” he said. “Being selected for this trial has given me the strength to carry on the fight. The potential of this treatment is enormous. It’s something I never thought I would get the chance to be part of, and it’s truly humbling.”
While the treatment is still experimental, its implications are huge. It offers a glimmer of hope for patients across the UK and internationally, particularly those who have exhausted conventional therapies. The trial also showcases the dedication of NHS staff, whose tireless work brings hope and progress to those who need it most.
Doctors said the drug had proven to be effective previously against breast and bladder cancer – and they added more trials for the treatment of prostate patients were set to follow in Cambridge and London.
Dr Parslow added: “Many patients once they’ve exhausted lines of treatment are keen to explore clinical trial opportunities. Not only for the hope that it will benefit themselves, but also for the hope that we might be stumbling across a new treatment that can help lots of people.”
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