CALLINGTON Lions Club has begun the restoration of Rosemullion Gardens Park in Callington.
After tidying, strimming, replanting and mowing the Liskeard roundabout, members moved on over to Rosemullion and got to work there.
Phase one of the restoration is now complete, with a representative stating “the park is looking remarkably improved already”.
Stage two is set for the middle of the month, and will include creating a new mural to brighten up the whole area.
This is following the club’s success at the Saltash May Fest where the Lions handed out “medical messages in a bottle”.
The bottles were a great success, with the club now in talks with doctors surgeries and pharmacies to potentially stock the bottles for those who feel they could be of benefit.
The club’s Honey Fair Committee meetings are now well underway, also, as they make preparations for the Honey Fair on 28 September, this year.