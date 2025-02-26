Devon Air Ambulance is calling for support from skilled knitters to crafts hats for patients at the scene.
Often crew members assist patients in remote, exposed places and cold patients who have been subject to a serious trauma are at higher risk of bleeding, which is why it is important that clinicians manage the temperature of their patients.
Both the aircraft and Critical Care Cars are well-stocked with disposable fleeces, blizzard blankets and insulating ready heat systems to help maintain patients’ body temperature. But while patients are well insulated, and depending upon their specific needs, sometimes a patient’s head also needs to be kept warm and protected from the elements.
A spokesperson for Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has been busily knitting and donating wonderful woolly hats as these have made a meaningful difference to the comfort of patients on scene.
“Since September 2024, our Patient Services team has used 44 hats and our supply is now running low. It’s thanks to the kindness and skill of our supporters that we have been able to keep so many patients snug over the winter months. But we need more!
“Can you help? If you’re you able to knit more hats for our patients, your efforts would be greatly appreciated.”
To create an adult-sized hat:
- Style – any colour(s), stripes or monotone
- Sizes – adults, small, medium and large
- Materials – wool blends, soft acrylic and hypoallergenic yarns are all wonderful options. The closer the weave the better – think cosiness and comfy.
Here are a few things to avoid:
- Avoid anything scratchy or heavy – comfort is key.
- We don’t need any baby hats – fortunately we don’t attend too many infant/paediatric incidents.
- Please don’t include embellishments like buttons, bobbles, tassels or glitter.
- Please avoid scented wool.
To send the hats by post, email [email protected] or drop them off at the local DAA shop in a bag clearly marked ‘Hats for HQ’.