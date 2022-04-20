Call to help stop suicides

Residents in Cornwall are being asked to help health authorities tackle the county’s high level of self-harm and suicide rates.

Cornwall Council’s public health team and the local NHS are currently drawing up a Suicide Prevention Strategy for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Comment at https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/suicide-prevention before May 30.

Paula Chappell, public health practitioner and suicide prevention lead in Cornwall’s public health team, said: ‘Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has one of the highest self-harm and suicide rates in the country so it is vital that we promote good mental health and can identify and support people in crisis.’