Call-out to install skate park

Calstock Parish Council is working on a budget assumption of the cost of the new skate park being in the range of £100,000- £150,000 and is asking for Expressions of Interest with the possibility of work commencing in 2024 or sooner if possible. The council welcomes enquiries from commercial entities with a background in installing skate parks who wish to be considered for tender. The council has stated that a guide price would be useful, but it’s not imperative.