Call-out to install skate park

CALSTOCK Parish Council is inviting companies to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the replacement skate park at St Ann’s Chapel.
As the next stage of the plan to install the new skate park, the council want those that wish to submit an EOI to do so before they are reviewed at the end of December this year. The new skate park would replace the one at St Ann’s Chapel that was removed for safety reasons.
Calstock Parish Council is working on a budget assumption of the cost of the new skate park being in the range of £100,000- £150,000 and is asking for Expressions of Interest with the possibility of work commencing in 2024 or sooner if possible. The council welcomes enquiries from commercial entities with a background in installing skate parks who wish to be considered for tender. The council has stated that a guide price would be useful, but it’s not imperative.
The council has already completed a recreations survey within the parish which demonstrates evidence that a replacement skate park is needed. The council also has a design which has been completed with community involvement and provides a contrast to the current ramps that exist at Callington and Tavistock. The current site has a concrete base approximately 12.7x13 meters and it is hoped that the original concrete base could be reused.
For more information or to submit an EOI, please contact Clare Bullimore, Deputy Clerk at [email protected] or on 01822 748847.
