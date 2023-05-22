PCC Office Supplies Ltd Tavistock’s ‘One Stop Shop’ for all business needs.
What do you need to run your business?
Well, typically, a business has staff who need somewhere to sit, a desk, computer, maybe some paper, pens and other stationery and a telephone/mobile phone. OK, that will allow them to get on with work but then they will take a break and make tea/coffee.
At the end of the day, cleaners will come in and get everything ready to go again the next day. That means cleaning equipment and materials, rubbish bags, waste disposal. Maybe the office needs higher tech printing and perhaps secure document shredding/disposal. Then the marketing team may require promotional items to support marketing campaigns.
We at PCC Office Supplies can help sort all of this. We do all the tedious sourcing, allowing you to run the business and make money.
All those items the office consumes whether it be stationery, inks/toners, cleaning materials, paper are our staple business.
We offer a promotional items catalogue with thousands of items and ideas, all of which can be ‘personalised’.
But we can also source most equipment, arrange leasing for tech hardware, sort secure disposal of sensitive/confidential documents and even help with your telecoms. The best bit is, we are local! For more information visit https://pccofficesupplies.com/
Your local accountants can offer you the guidance you need
MTD, NI, PAYE, CIS, CT and VAT? A world of acronyms but which ones do you need to know about?
The answer will depend on your circumstances!
We can’t list all of them here, but these are a few of the common ones you might come across.
Employed? You’ll have heard of PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax and NI(C) (National Insurance (Contributions)). These are the deductions you suffer on your income before you get paid.
Taxpayer or Self Employed? You’ll also have heard of NI(C) – albeit in a slightly different way to employment, but you might also have heard of “MTD”. This stands for “Making Tax Digital” - a key part of the government’s Tax Administration Strategy, requiring businesses to keep digital records (among other requirements).
We all know about VAT (Value Added Tax) – most of us pay VAT on things we buy every day!
CIS stands for Construction Industry Scheme and is for those working in construction.
CT is Corporation Tax for companies.
If the world of tax and accountancy is a mystery to you, get in touch and allow us to guide you through what you need to know. For more information visit https://www.wingsaccountants.co.uk