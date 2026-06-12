A TASTE of Devon is now being served in one of Westminster’s most iconic watering holes.
Utopian Brewing’s acclaimed Pale Ale, proudly brewed in Central Devon near Crediton and using 100 per cent British-grown ingredients, has officially been selected as the latest guest ale in the famous Strangers’ Bar within the Palace of Westminster.
To mark the occasion, Central Devon MP Sir Mel Stride welcomed Utopian Brewing’s team to Parliament, where he joined managing director Richard Archer and colleagues in pouring some of the first few pints from the new tap.
The achievement represents a major milestone for the Devon brewery, whose commitment to quality, sustainability and traditional brewing methods has earned growing recognition across the UK.
Utopian Pale Ale will be available to Members of Parliament, peers, parliamentary staff and visitors in one of the most historic bars in British politics.
Mel said: “It is fantastic to see a brilliant Central Devon business getting this kind of recognition. Utopian Brewing has built an outstanding reputation through innovation, quality and a commitment to British-grown ingredients. Having their Pale Ale on tap in Strangers' Bar is a tremendous achievement and a proud moment for our constituency.”
Richard Archer, managing director of Utopian Brewing, said: “To see our Pale Ale being served in Strangers’ Bar is an incredibly proud moment for everyone at Utopian. We set out to showcase the very best of British ingredients and brewing expertise, and having our beer poured in the heart of Parliament is a wonderful endorsement of that mission.
"We thank Sir Mel for his support, and we’re delighted that MPs and parliamentary staff will now be able to enjoy a taste of Devon.”
The selection is further recognition of Utopian’s growing reputation as one of Britain’s most exciting independent breweries and highlights the quality of food and drink producers based in Central Devon.
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