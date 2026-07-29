A Tavistock computer company has been recognised as one of Devon's leading IT providers after receiving a regional business award.
ABC Service, based on West Street, has been named IT Services Company of the Year 2026 (Devon) by Business Awards UK, recognising its commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and tailored technology solutions for both businesses and home users.
Owner Brett Kinsman-Daw said: "I'm incredibly proud of our team for receiving this award. It's particularly meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our customers across Devon and Cornwall. As part of the judging process, we submitted customer testimonials, online reviews and evidence of the work we do every day. The judges were able to see not only the positive feedback we've received, but also the high level of repeat business and recommendations that come from looking after our customers properly.
"Whether we're helping someone upgrade their home computer or supporting businesses with complex IT infrastructure and cyber security, we believe every customer deserves a solution that's tailored to their individual needs.
"One thing that makes us different is our personal approach. We believe technology should come with real people behind it, which is why we offer face-to-face support alongside remote assistance.
“We don't outsource our services, so customers deal directly with our local team from start to finish. Building long-term relationships means we understand each customer's needs and remain accountable for the solutions we provide. Whilst at times we may be stretched we are always doing the best we can to support businesses and home users.
"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to IT. We do our best to explain our recommendations in plain English, ensuring customers feel confident in the technology they're investing in."
Despite being a small independent business, ABC Service does its best to be adaptive, enabling the team to react quickly to urgent support requests while keeping pace with the rapidly changing technology landscape.
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