Owner Brett Kinsman-Daw said: "I'm incredibly proud of our team for receiving this award. It's particularly meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our customers across Devon and Cornwall. As part of the judging process, we submitted customer testimonials, online reviews and evidence of the work we do every day. The judges were able to see not only the positive feedback we've received, but also the high level of repeat business and recommendations that come from looking after our customers properly.