A serial rapist who preyed on women he met on dating apps has been jailed.
Muhammad Ans was today (July 30) sentenced to 20 years behind bars, with a further three years to be served on extended licence and will be required to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Following a 14-day trial at Plymouth Crown Court, Ans, 29, who lived in Tavistock, was convicted of four counts of rape committed against three women he met on dating apps between 2023 and 2025.
Ans met the first victim on the dating site Bumble before meeting in person towards the end of 2023. Following an initial meeting and meal, Ans took the woman to his accommodation in Coventry, where he raped her. He later raped the same woman again in early 2024.
In August 2024, Ans contacted the woman again. She confronted him about the offences. He apologised and offered to take her out shopping and for a meal, which she refused.
A week later, Ans met a second victim through the dating app Baddoo. By this time, he was living in a flat in Tavistock. Ans collected the second victim in his car and invited her to his flat. She told him she was not interested in sex, but he raped her.
She later challenged him, and he messaged back, apologising and stating that he couldn’t stop himself.
Ans later offered to take the woman shopping and said he wanted to get to know her. She refused and told him she would report him to the police.
The incident was reported that same day, and Detective Constable Craig Ferguson was appointed as the case officer.
Police identified Ans and his vehicle, and issued a wanted appeal for his arrest. He was located and arrested in Leeds after fleeing Tavistock following a challenge by the victim.
In interview, Ans denied the offence but agreed that he had met the victim. He claimed that all sexual contact between them had been consensual.
In August 2025, police identified a third victim. She reported meeting Ans through Tinder and said he raped her at her address after they went for a drink.
Ans was arrested in connection with this offence and was charged and remanded in custody.
A review of Ans’ phone data by DC Ferguson revealed messages between Ans and the first victim, who confirmed she was also a victim.
At sentencing, the court heard statements from all three women.
One victim said: “After the violent event occurred, it felt like I had to burn everything that made up the woman I was, so that then it would have happened to her rather than me.
“I rarely slept, and when I did, nightmares accompanied me. My anxiety was through the roof, supplemented by intrusive thoughts, intense nausea, and debilitating panic attacks.
“No sentence can undo the damage he has caused or the years I will continue to live with the consequences of his actions.”
Sentencing, Judge Matthew Turner KC spoke of how each victim was at the time of the offending in a vulnerable position in their lives. He added that the woman initially found Ans charming, but he preyed upon that to rape them and satisfy his own sexual desires.
Judge Turner said that Ans’ lack of recognition of his criminality was “deeply troubling.”
Following conviction, DC Ferguson said: “I welcome the sentence of Muhammad Ans today. Ans is a sexual predator who targeted these women on dating sites with the sole purpose of meeting up with them for sex. His motivation was clear.
“I want to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the three victims in this case who have each displayed tremendous courage and strength, both in giving their evidence to the police, but also in attending the court to give their evidence in a lengthy trial.”
Anyone affected by this article can visit victimcare-dc.org, Victim Support on 0808 1689 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
The National Rape Crisis Helpline can also be contacted on 0808 802 9999, and the Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) on 0300 303 4626.
For more information, visit: www.dc.police.uk/Rape-SexualAssault
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