BUS fares have risen following the increase in the government fare cap scheme.
The scheme caps fares at a maximum of £3 for a single journey on eligible routes.
Stagecoach South West says while some fares that were previously capped at £2 have increased to £3, most single journeys still cost less than £3.
Stagecoach has also announced changes to certain local fares.
Simplified single fares are either £2 or £3, with some exceptions on contracted services, depending on the distance travelled.
Based on customer feedback, the bus operator has taken steps to offer simple, easy-to-use tickets and fares.
The range of unlimited travel tickets will be simplified, with the one- and two-, 13-week and 52-week tickets no longer available.
The money from fares goes towards paying for day-to-day costs of running bus services, continued investment in new vehicles, technology, and other improvements in customer service.
It also covers additional costs including paying government taxes which support public services.
Peter Knight, Managing Director at Stagecoach South West, said: “Bus travel remains value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.”
By March 2026, Stagecoach will have an additional 500 electric buses in its fleet, bringing the total to 1083 zero emission buses, with almost 100 new vehicles being introduced.
The company is also investing in a more user-friendly app and website, including enabling customers to buy digital single and return tickets in advance of travel. This will reduce the need for paper tickets, speed up boarding times, and contribute to a greener environment.
Single and return bus tickets can be purchased on the Stagecoach Bus App in advance of travel, on the bus using contactless payment including Apple and Google Pay or using cash.