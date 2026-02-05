POLICE officers are appealing for witnesses after burglars targeted two commercial premises at a Crediton industrial estate.
High-value power tools were taken from one commercial lock-up and an attempt was made to break intoe another business unit.
The incidents happened at Lords Meadow Industrial Estate between 1.50am and 3am on Sunday, January 25.
Offenders forced the main door of the lock-up in Commercial Road and stole power tools valued at around £2,500.
They escaped with a Makita router and double drill set, plus Dewalt tools – two nail guns, a circular saw, five batteries, a multi-tool and a tool chest.
It is believed the same offenders also attempted to break into another unit in Marsh Lane around the same time. They smashed a window but did not manage to get inside.
The suspects made off in a dark-coloured car, possibly a Ford Fiesta.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses and are keen for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact them.
Business owners in the area are also being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals to police.
Information can be submitted via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50260020894.
