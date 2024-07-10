He added: “Demand is increasing for affordable homes in rural settings because people are not only living longer, but also are more likely to be isolated in their own homes as families do not stay in the same area like they used to do, mostly to do with getting work. So, we can provide our own community for people who do not need to move far from where they have lived for a long time. This community is a sociable form of supported living where residents eat together and have communal space where they can enjoy each other’s company and social events like quizzes if they want to. The average age of our residents is also increasing and is in the late 80s now.”