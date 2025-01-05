Life in the fast lane beckons for a former car mechanic from West Devon after winning a £140,000 Ferrari in an online competition.
Gerald Hallam, from Buckland Monachorum, who used to work mend and service the famous Italian fast cars, is used to getting behind the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GTB in BOTB’s (Best of the Best) Special Edition Competition, which cost him just 89p to enter.
Gerald was stunned when he received a surprise visit from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who personally delivered the life-changing news.
“I’m welling up,” cried Gerald, who thought Christian had arrived at the wrong house when he saw him at the door. “I’ve never won anything before in my life and I don’t know what to say.
“It took me a while before I clicked who it was and then thought he must have the wrong house.”
The win has brought back memories of his career as a trainee car mechanic: “I worked at a garage that was the biggest importer of Ferraris in South Africa at the time, so I’ve worked on them before, but can’t believe I’ve won one myself.”
Despite his love for the car, though, Gerald is likely to choose the cash alternative to supplement his pension and buy a smaller vehicle: “It’s a lovely car, and if I could afford it, I’d keep it. But I’ve got a basic income, and the cash would mean a lot more to me.
“I haven’t had a car for a few years, so I’ll probably use it to get myself a small one. I’ll also get a few things for the house and maybe go on holiday in the sunshine somewhere.”
Christian said: “What a fantastic way to start the new year with such a big win. Gerald’s reaction was priceless, and it’s amazing to see how much this win means to him. The Ferrari would certainly wake up the neighbours, but it’s clear the cash will be life-changing for Gerald.”
