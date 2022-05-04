Buckland group to bring back laughs

Buckland Monachorum Drama Group is back treading the boards again, with their spring production A Tale of Two Comedies.

This laughter packed double-bill features two one-act plays, The Worst Day of My Life by Alan Richardson, and The Senior Speed Date by Jeff Bray.

Performances will be on May 19,20 and 21.

The drama group’s last production was back in February 2020, just weeks before the UK was shut down because of covid.

During lockdown, they continued with play readings using zoom, which proved useful when it came to deciding what to perform as a first production. These two plays were chosen because of their humour, and because the group felt that everyone needed a good laugh as they emerged from lockdown.

Chairman of the Buckland Monachorum Drama Group Stephen Fryer said it had been good rehearsing again and he hoped people would come along and see the show in the village hall which could seat 99 people each night.

‘We know some people have a fear of going out having stayed in so long because of covid but we hope this will remind them how much fun it is coming to a live productions.

‘We have been rehearsing since before Christmas and there has been plenty of behind the scenes work with staging and lighting. It will be nice now to have people enjoying it with us.’

Stephen said that the reason for doing two one act plays was that everyone could have a part rather than one cast of a few members.

Buckland Monachorum Drama Group was formed in the 1970s and usually stages two productions a year.

It is planning to bring a pantomime back next year with the hope that it will be written by a local author.