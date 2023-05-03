Tavistock computer fixer Brett Kinsman-Daw ‘braved the shave’ on Thursday last week to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of a much-loved grandmother.
Brett, who runs ABC Service on West Street, chose May 4 as the date for his big shave as this was his late grandma Bet’s birthday. She died of cancer seven years ago, and shortly afterwards Brett got his beloved husky Archie, who also marked his birthday on May 4.
The shave was done by hairdresser Tracey Carnell, from Fresh Air, the salon across the road, free of charge. A few supporters came along in person, others watched remotely on Facebook Live. ‘It went really really well,’ he said, pictured before and after.
Brett said he had been moved by the stories of people who had donated to his cause.
‘We all know someone who has had cancer. One woman came to me and said thank you so much for doing this Brett, I lost my daughter to cancer. I was choked.’ He has so far raised £940 towards his £2,222 target for Macmillan Cancer Support, and his fundraising campaign remains open.
Money can be donated in his shop or online at
https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/brett-kinsmandaw.