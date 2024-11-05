Local author Mark Alderson is launching his new book about his father’s exploits as a wartime flying boat pilot in Brentor. The book-signing is on Thursday, November 14 at Brentor Village Hall at 7pm, in aid of the Friends of St Michael’s Church. Entry is £5, including a glass of wine. To book contact Helen Harris: [email protected]
Brentor wartime book launch
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
@guyboswell19[email protected]
Tuesday 5th November 2024 12:37 pm
Local author Mark Alderson is launching his new book at Brentor Village Hall on Thursday, November 14. (Mark Alderson)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.