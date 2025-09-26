Thieves have broken in to Callington council cemetery yard on Thursday night.
Power to the CCTV used to secure the site was cut after the thieves gained access and machinery and equipment stolen.
Locals are being asked for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to be passed to the police.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “We are saddened to inform the community that the council yard at the cemetery on Liskeard Road was broken into last night. A significant amount of machinery and equipment has been taken.”
The council has confirmed that police and a forensics teams are currently on site carrying out investigations.
The spokesperson continued: “This is a huge loss to the council and will unfortunately impact some of our grounds maintenance services in the coming months.
“We ask residents to bear with us while we work with the police, we will endeavour to restore services as quickly as possible. Thank you for your support and understanding.”
Residents are asked if they saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or has CCTV/dashcam footage that may assist the investigation, to contact the police on 101 or report online via www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report
Comments
