IT is rare to get something for nothing, but that is exactly what is on offer at the South West’s brand new agricultural machinery and methods show; great news in belt-tightening times for anyone in the region connected with farming, agricultural transport and contracting.
Taking place on Wednesday, February 22 at Exeter’s prestigious Westpoint Arena, the West Country Farming and Machinery Show will bring together the latest livestock and arable machinery from the biggest manufacturers, plus demonstrations, advice and seminars, all completely free!
Making the most of Westpoint’s premier facilities and 9,000sqm of exhibition space, live handling demonstrations include Case IH, Merlo, John Deere, Manitou, Zetor and JCB, new Puma and Ineos tractor launches, plus dozens more top tractor, equipment, materials and supplies brands on show.
Alongside the horsepower, essential agricultural advice and support organisations will be on-hand for every query, including BASIS pesticide and fertiliser standards, National Register of Sprayer Operators (NRoSO), and agricultural finance specialists Gavin Dixon Finance Solutions Ltd.
Take advantage of free seminars offering support on agriculture’s current challenges, including alternative fuels, on-farm energy production, and artificial fertiliser alternatives. There’s also a dedicated NAAC lounge for farm contractors and visitors to connect.
Snap up a bargain at the live auction held by Edward Buckland Auctioneers, with more than 200 lots including large and small tractors, farm and plant machinery, other vehicles and equipment.
Family fun includes charity rides on a John Deere 865M Gator, with all donations going to Devon Air Ambulance, courtesy of exhibitors Masons Kings.
With full facilities and onsite café, the show is easily accessible from the M5 and A303, as well as via Exeter train and bus stations and airport. Early bird arrivals will be greeted with a free bacon bun!
Dedicated sponsors Kelsey Media, whose publications include “Agricultural Trader”, “Farm Machinery”, and “Country Smallholder”, say: “When everyone’s feeling the pinch, it’s great to offer a fantastic free opportunity to get hands-on with top new products, services, information, and the latest farm machinery from top manufacturers and dealers, all under one roof, where a warm welcome and free brekkie awaits!
"To help us measure numbers and expectations, we’re asking visitors to register and secure their admission with pre-booked tickets. They are free-of-charge and anyone who registers will be included in the prize draw to win an iPad worth £500.”
For full information, news, and to secure your free tickets, visit: www.westcountryfarmmachineryshow.co.uk .