Boy, 13, dies after fall at industrial estate

A teenage boy has been killed in a fall at an industrial estate.

Police were called to the industrial estate in Okehampton, Devon, at about 5.15pm last Wednesday following concerns for a teenager.

The 13 year old youth had fallen and sustained multiple injuries but died at the scene.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said:”Police were called at 5.15pm on Wednesday April 13th to an industrial estate in Okehampton following reports of concern for a teenage boy.

“Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a 13-year-old had fallen from a height and sustained multiple injuries.

“He received emergency aid but was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”