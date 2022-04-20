Borough council starts paying £150 energy rebate

WEST Devon Borough Council has started paying a £150 Government rebate to council tax payers in Bands A to D to help with soaring energy costs.

To date, the council have issued 3,750 payments, which was paid to residents’ bank accounts last week.

Those who are eligible and have different payment dates for their direct debit throughout April will receive similar payments soon.

For those who do not pay their council tax by Direct Debit, an application form is live on the council’s website and they will begin processing these payments from May.

Despite guidance issued to councils stating that payments should be made by the deadline of 30 September, the council were aware that their residents needed this rebate as soon as possible. Staff worked promptly to set up systems to pay those already registered by direct debit so they could be paid quickly.

West Devon Borough Council’s Cllr Chris Edmonds, lead member for resources and performance, said: ‘We’re delighted to get this money out of the door as quickly as possible and into the accounts of our residents who need it. Our team are used to reacting quickly now after years of paying out business grants and they do it almost seamlessly.

‘The rest of the direct debit rebates will continue to be processed and then in May we will begin to process those who don’t pay their council tax by direct debit. We encourage residents to sign up for direct debit for payment, or to use the form on our website to send us their details.

‘We know there will be people who are not in Bands A - D but who may still be struggling financially. We’d like to reassure them that we have other ways to help, so please do see what is available on our website if residents need support.’