Friday 25th November 2022 9:00 am
(Angela Blackman )
A LOCAL borough councillor is paving the way for more young people, especially girls, to enter the construction industry.
Angela Blackman, Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor, is set to speak to secondary school pupils in the area in the next week to encourage them to enter the industry, with advice on how to do so when not following a route of A Levels and/or university.
Cllr Blackman, a member of the Chartered Institute of Builders, said: ‘I’ll be giving career assemblies for years seven and ten with a focus on how girls can secure a pathway in a male dominated industry. We are suffering a major shortage and the importance of attracting our young ladies and gents into this field is massive.’
