HORRABRIDGE’S community football club is appealing for donations of football boots to its ‘boot bank’ for young players.
Ian Mulholland, club secretary of Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association (HRSA), said: ‘With the cost of living spiralling we want to remind people that we run a ‘boot bank’ through the youth football group.
‘What we do is we get old football boots that are still useable that children have grown out of so we can redistribute them to people who might not be able to afford them.
‘It is more of a boot exchange, just to help people out. We only ask that if you request boots it’s because your child is going to use them as we want as many people enjoyng sport as possible.
‘With people being forced to potentially choose between heating or eating we hope this enables children to continue playing the sports they love.’
These in need of boots for their child can message the club’s Facebook page with their child’s foot size to see if any are available.
Boots to donate can also be dropped off at the pavilion in Fillace Park in Horrabridge where the club will be meeting on each weekday evening from the start of April.
The community group has no fewer than 21 different football teams, with 350 players of all ages from four years old to 75. There are nine boys and mixed age group teams as well as four girls’ teams, three adult teams, two walking football teams for the over 50s and one ladies five-a-side team.
There are also two coaching only groups for the very young – the Minibridgers for four, five and six year olds and the Wildcat Girls for five, six and seven year olds.