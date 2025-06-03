Boasley Cross Primary School is celebrating after raising £20,000 for new playground equipment.
A celebration was held on May 23.
Sara Sumner, Friends of Boasley Cross School chairperson, said: "Last year we embarked on a huge fundraising drive for new permanent playground equipment for the current and future pupils to enjoy. The support from our school community was phenomenal and we cannot thank everyone enough for their generosity. We raised £20,000 over an academic year and the playground is now being thoroughly enjoyed!”
“In addition to our fundraising efforts, FOBCS received some incredibly generous grants and donations from local trusts, charities, organisations and businesses. We feel very grateful and very lucky to have been supported in this way.”
