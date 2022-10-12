Blooming success for the Valley

Subscribe newsletter
TAMAR Valley communities are celebrating their green fingered prowess after scoring highly in the latest Royal Horticultural Society awards announced last week.
Calstock won the Vic Verrier Trophy — for the Best New Entry and a Gold Award in the village pennant as part of the Britain in Bloom gardening competition and Gunnislake was awarded ‘Outstanding’ in the RHS ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme which recognises community gardening efforts.
The success is not only showcasing the hard work and creativity that has gone into these competitions, but also the undeniable community spirit of these Cornish villages.
The Calstock in Bloom project was part of Britain in Bloom; the largest horticultural campaign in the UK run by the RHS that aims to inspire communities to get planting and better their local environment. Planting efforts in the Calstock community involved planting beds in the car-parks, boats, station beds and also the memorial garden which was the inspiration and foundation for Calstock in Bloom.
The RHS awards ceremony which took place in Somerset was attended by Calstock in Bloom core members Debbie Foster, Chris Dew and Sue Swinton.
Those that didn’t attend the ceremony waited in anticipation at home checking their phones for updates on results day. Joce Alderman, one of these individuals said: ‘When I saw the results I thought...this has to be a joke. It was fantastic.’
The group expressed their amazement at winning not only one, but two awards at the Britain in Bloom ceremony including a gold. Christina ‘Tina’ North one of the Calstock in Bloom core members said: ‘I really thought we’d get bronze. For us to get a gold is incredible’.
For those involved with Calstock in Bloom this wasn’t a win for the group, but a win for the whole Calstock community and all those individuals involved that contributed, they said.
Another member of the group, Debbie Foster who attended the awards ceremony said: ‘People from the community have got involved in different ways. It’s the impact of this on the village. It’s not us. It’s the whole village. Winning is the icing on the cake.’
Rayson Pritchard echoed Debbie’s views: ‘The committee really appreciated the terrific support from the whole village.’
The community involvement within these two villages has been the driving force behind the RHS success.
The ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme which runs parallel to Britain in Bloom recognises these community efforts and the village of Gunnislake is delighted to be successful for the third time.
The scheme awards those volunteer-led groups that are attempting to better their local community through encouraging community gardening.
Around 20 people maintain planters around the village including those at the station, the commemorative garden and also look after the plant stall and edible garden.
Carol Green, co-ordinator of the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ group said in response to the result: ‘We’re absolutely delighted. This is the third year in a row we’ve won ‘outstanding’. To maintain outstanding is difficult.
‘We’re always looking at ways to develop and change and involve different community groups, generating a sense of pride and to make people proud of where they live’.
Both villages are celebrating their successes and are eagerly planning for next year.
There will be a community gardening day at Calstock on Sunday October 23 which will involve a clean-up and bulb planting.
