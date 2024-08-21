BITING flies that have been causing misery in Calstock could be on the increase after the creation of new wetlands.
The insects have been described like a “carpet lifting from the ground” on the walkway near the football field.
Councillor Alastair Tinto has gathered reports from local people. He said: “I have been hearing sincde the end of July about biting insects, especially on the riverwalk, the football field, the Soical Club and on the Green. I asked around with an open ended question and everyone I spoke to had reports of problems, particularly during the bike show.
“It is unclear what these insects are – there have been various suggestions including midges, mosquitoes, Blandford fly and horse flies.”
The reaction to the bites has been the worst part for some people with reports of “blisters filled with pus”, weeping bites and swellings, and some needing antibiotics.
The parish council has now been in contact with the Environment Agency who say they are taking the issue seriously and looking into whether there is a link between intertidal habitats and mosquitoes.
Cllr Tinto said that while locals connected the recent ‘bitey flies’ with the Wetlands, this had not led to hostility toward the Wetland project.
“The Environment Agency knows there is a big issue generally with climate change, water harvesting and humidity, but they have not yet got evidence that it is an issue for estuaries,” said Cllr Tinto.
“If there is a proven link they will engage partner agencies such as APHA to do further investigation.”
Jamie Pengelley said: “We have lived here for over 50 years and the biting has only started since the wetlands appeared – I can’t go down to the village green or the football field without getting bitten.”
Another resident said that midges had been mobbing him every warm evening. “It’s fairly typical for standing water to be associated with flies and I have no doubt that the wetlands project would increase their numbers.”
Others feel that this year has been the first summer where the problem has been quite so bad – and that there must be other factors at play, not just the new wetlands – such as changes in weather patterns.
Wet spring weather can lead to a surge in midges, and scientists who have looked at insect populations over a 40-year timescale say that the midge season has extended as a result of climate change.
One local person said: “We have completely disrupted our natural ecosystems so no wonder these insects are multiplying without the birds to eat them – this is just the beginning of the storm we’ve unleashed. Instead of acknowledging this, people are looking to put the blame on the intertidal area.”