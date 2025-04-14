Plastic Free Okehampton are appealing for gardeners who have improved the biodiversity on their land to be part of a wildlife trail.
The wildlife garden trail will be available to follow as part of the Eco Fair at the Charter Hall on Saturday, June 14.
Fran Rickwood, from Plastic Free Okehampton, said: "Our aim is to create a trail of nature-friendly gardens close to the centre of town. We are particularly looking for gardens that can show examples of small, easy improvements that are likely to bring more wildlife into their backyards. So even if you have only made one small change that is proving beneficial to wildlife, we would love to hear from you."