A Big Lunch event will be taking place to celebrate the King’s Coronation at Princetown Community Centre from 12pm-4pm on Sunday, May 7.
The afternoon will include a children’s bouncy castle, an indoor soft play area and ball pool, a dog show, a performance from the primary school choir and the Dartmoor Fun Choir, afternoon tea, tug of war and portrait of a king competition. All entries to the portrait competition must be submitted to the school by May 5. Prizes are to be confirmed.
Those wishing to attend are invited to bring their own picnic, drinks and cake to share.