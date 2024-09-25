A major conference on grassroots action to support nature and climate is taking place next month in the Tamar Valley.
The event at Calstock Arts Centre on Sunday, October 27 from 9am to 3pm is led by not-for-profit action group Wildlife Groundswell with the title Boosting Nature through Community Action.
Calstock Parish Council organiser Cllr Andrew Brown said: “This event is aimed at supporting community groups to take effective action to support nature and the environment. They will be people who are already signed up to the looking after wildlife and the natural world, but would like to know how to be more effective have the confidence their activity will make a difference in the wider world.”
The event includes high profile guests experienced in local nature restoration: Anna Gelderd SE Cornwall MP who is an advocate for ocean conservation; Lord Robin Teverson, chair of the Cornwall Local Nature Partnership; Calstock parish councillor Cllr Richard Newton-Chance; Dr Maggie Freegard, Wildlife Groundswell; Sarah Gibson, Tamar Valley National Landscape manager; Cheryl Marriott, Cornwall Wildlife Trust; Dr Nicola Rogers, Westcountry Rivers Trust; George Holmes, National Trust Cotehele lead ranger; and West Devon borough councillor Cllr Nick Viney, who is also director at the environmental Derek Gow Consultancy.
Cllr Brown added: “Wildlife Groundswell is bringing together organisations and enthusiastic parishioners to bridge the gap between policy and nature recovery action through community and volunteering.
“The target audience are key members of the community and members of organisations who can network and support nature recovery activity.
“We aim to give people an overview of environmental issues and leaders in nature recovery and a vision on how the community can contribute.”