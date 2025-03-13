POPULAR Looe-based series Beyond Paradise is set to return to our screens this March.
The BBC drama set in the fictitious Devon seaside town of Shipton Abbott will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Friday, March 28.
In the lead up to the release of the third series the cast will also be reunited in a Red Nose Day special on March 21.
Season three promises a return of the popular characters filmed in locations throughout West Devon, including Tavistock and Dartmoor, as well as a stellar line up of guest stars including Hugh Dennis and Caroline Quentin.
Shipton Abbott police headed up by DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) will face a host of baffling cases in the next instalment of the popular drama including a chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea, and when a body is found in the river on the county border, the team are forced to work alongside their Cornish counterparts.
Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Archie presents an unexpected challenge. Martha’s old beau was spotted during filming in the summer at the Sardine Factory in Looe, with fans predicting a renewed love triangle.
Ahead of the start of the new series, the cast will be taking part in a Red Nose Day special which combines the worlds of Beyond Paradise with BBC comedy Not Going Out. Sally Bretton, who plays DI Humphrey Goodman’s wife Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise and Lucy in Not Going Out takes on both roles in a comedy of mistaken identities.
Comic Relief begins at 7pm on Friday, March 21, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.