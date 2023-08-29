Cast and crews for BBC One’s hit Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise have been spotted in various locations around South East Cornwall this week as filming for the new series and upcoming Christmas special continues.
Cast and crew were filming throughout the day in Calstock this Tuesday (September 5) at The Limekiln Gallery on Commercial Road from 8am to 10pm. A scene in which a character parks her car opposite the gallery and walks inside was seen being shot by onlookers, with production vehicles parked in the main Calstock car park throughout the day.
Filming for the new series has also taken place in the village on Providence Place and The Adits early last month and in mid-July, and further afield in Looe.
Production company Red Planet Pictures told the Times that they could not comment further on the nature of filming, confirm further details nor share any pictures of their own taken on the set until the new series airs next year.