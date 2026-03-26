A life-sized sculpture of two people tucking into fish and chips is one of two new artworks to be added to the Beryl Cook trail in Plymouth.
The ‘Hips and Chips’ sculpture based on characters from the internationally renowned Plymouth artist’s paintings is being created at TR2, the Theatre Royal Plymouth’s production and learning centre.
It will be installed at the bench next to The Belvedere Victorian summer house on Plymouth Hoe in the next few weeks.
Plymouth City Council cabinet members heard that this was one of two new sculptures being added to the four which were dotted around the city to coincide with the largest-ever exhibition of Beryl Cook’s work, being hosted by The Box to mark 100 years since her birth.
The exhibition has triggered ‘Beryl Mania’ with thousands flocking to The Box to see the exhibition which runs until the end of May.
Council cabinet member for culture Jemima Laing (Lab, Stoke) said an extension of planning permission was being sought so the sculptures could stay in place until at least 2029.
It was originally intended to keep them until the end of the exhibition but they have been really popular with people often taking pictures of their friends and family next to them.
The Jolly Sailor sculpture is on a bench outside The Dolphin Pub in The Barbican and The Cheerful Shopper is outside Plymouth Market. The Bowls Player has been placed next to the Hoe public bowling green and Ruby Venezuela stands near the former Lockyer Tavern (now The Bank pub).
All of the characters are from Beryl’s paintings and situated in the places where she painted them.
The artist was known for her vibrant and humorous work depicting larger-than-life characters in everyday social situations. The joy encapsulated in her work seems to have spread out across Plymouth.
Cllr Laing said she and council leader Tudor Evans (Lab, Ham) had been to visit the “brilliant” TR2 team hard at work on the new sculpture, which had been “generously supported by Plymouth Waterfront Partnership”.
“We were particularly taken by extra large fish and chips that is going to be sitting in the box,” she said.
Over 1,000 people have scanned the QR code to follow the sculpture trail and six pieces of content on the Box channels has had more than 500,000 views on Facebook and Instagram.
“It’s by far the most far reaching content we have had on our channels this year,” said the councillor. “Plymouth is the home of Beryl Cook and the feedback has been brilliant”.
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