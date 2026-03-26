Rumours spreading online about a historic Plymouth hotel being prepared to house asylum seekers have been scotched as fake news.
Plymouth City Council has issued a statement after an online post from ‘Think Not Follow’ claimed that the Duke of Cornwall Hotel has had a quick refurbishment ready for asylum seekers.
The council said: “We have seen that there are rumours spreading online about a hotel in the city that is currently closed that is apparently ‘being prepped’ to be a hotel for asylum seekers. This is fake news! There are no hotels in the city, open or closed being prepped for this purpose.”
The Grade II-listed Duke of Cornwall Hotel remains closed after it shut its doors at short notice in February to undertake an “essential improvement project”.
Plans were submitted to the council the same month to remove and replace the existing enclosed fire escape staircase and associated structures, alongside a programme of repairs and alterations to the roof, render, rainwater goods and windows, with internal alterations and associated works. Listed building consent was sought in parallel.
Plymouth City Council, which has a section on asylum seekers and myth busting on its website, said that the city had for many years acted as sanctuary for people fleeing from conflict and was proud to continue to do so. Asylum seekers housed in Plymouth lived in temporary dispersal accommodation and there were no hotels being used for this purpose, it said.
The Duke of Cornwall Hotel has been approached for comment and said it would be issuing a statement in due course.
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