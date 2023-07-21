A BERE plantswoman has been presented with a prestigious horticultural medal after sweeping the board at a peninsula flower show.
Wendy Hicks was presented with the RHS Banksian Medal by Dr Frances Howard, chair of the Bere Ferrers Spring Flower Show.
She said that Wendy had ‘wiped the board’ at the show held in the spring to showcase narcissi and daffodils grown on the peninsula, winning at least six cups.
The medal, which is given in honour of the founder of the Royal Horticultural Society, is awarded to the person winning the most points at a show.
Dr Howard said what a great honour it was to be awarded the medal, which Wendy will be able to keep it for life.
Wendy, who has her own renowned local nursery, said she hoped more people would consider entering the show.