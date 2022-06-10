Bere Jubilee events in pictures

Bere Peninsula residents came out in force to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with events ranging from 50s celebrations to fun days, exhibitions, history walk, music, and sailing and bowling opportunities.

An exhibition of royal memorabilia was held in the Church Hall in Bere Ferrers throughout the extended weekend, and the local art group also had an exhibition. There were also opportunities for people to have a go at bowling at the Bere Alston Bowling Club – the latter being the venue for an extremely large crowd to witness the lighting of the Beacon by Stuart McQueen in the adjacent field on Thursday evening.

Cubs and Scouts went for a day’s sail on the restored Tamar barge, the Lynher on Thursday and Friday, but the Saturday sailing for young members of the Weir Quay Sailing Club was cancelled due to the bad weather. It will be re-scheduled.

Thursday’s well-supported 1950s Fun and Games in Bere Ferrers Playing field, with races including sack and egg and spoon, and lots of bubbles, were followed by a musical evening on the Quay, in aid of Youth Supporting Music, and Morris Dancing outside The Plough. In Bere Alston there was a special quiz at the Edgcumbe.

On Friday, free refreshments and entertainment by the Really Amazing Bere Ferrers Railway Band at the Tamar Belle heritage centre in Bere Ferrers were followed by the naming of a 1926 carriage ‘Queen of the Tamar’ by local railway authors John Snell and Maurice Dart. The history Walk and Talk led by Clive Charlton, chair of the Bere Local History Group, saw more than 50 people discovering the history of the village.

Friday finished with crab catching and music and a barbeque at Weir Quay Boatyard.

Even the rain on Saturday morning couldn’t dampen spirits, and it brightened for the afternoon at the popular Bere Alston Fun Day, where there were competitions and games, demonstrations, stalls and the chance to try a brass instrument, courtesy of Stannary Brass Band. In the morning, the Bere Ferrers Community Shop and Café had been the scene of musical entertainment and celebration.

The evening saw a 1950s Disco and barbeque at Bere Ferrers Social Club and a Jubilee party at the Victoria Social Club in Bere Alston.

Celebrations drew to a close on Sunday with a short service at Bere Ferrers War Memorial with the Royal British Legion, followed by a service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Jubilee in St Andrew’s Church, with the Tavy Tars and St Andrew’s Singers contributing to the music. This was followed by the ‘street party’, which actually took place in the Church Hall due to doubts over the weather forecast. The hall was packed, with a celebratory atmosphere. In Bere Alston there was an Impromptu Picnic beside the Parish Hall.