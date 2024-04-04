Bere Ferrers Spring Flower Show

Trophy winners were: Page Challenge Cup for most points in show – W.Hicks; Bradford Challenge Bowl for runner up most points in show – M. Willmott; Fenton Challenge Cup for most points for trumpet daffodils and the Gazette Challenge Cup for most points for large cup daffodils – L. Wynn; Bennett Memorial Cup for most points for double daffodils – A. Spry; Bere Ferrers Social Club Bowl for most points for other daffodils – M.Bersey; Crocker Williams Cup for most points other flowers – W.Hicks; Frampton Cup for most points in garden produce section – W.Hicks; Doris Friend Memorial Bowl for most points in decorative section – M.Crout; HMS Plate for decorative runner up – joint M.Willmott and P.Gallagher; Reg Collom Memorial Cup for most points in domestic section – M.Willmott; Domestic Challenge Cup for domestic runner up – W.Hicks; Joe Pengelly Cup for most points in photographic section – F.Maddock; Barbara Grinsted Memorial Plate for best exhibit trumpet daffodil and Fyffes Munro Cup for best exhibit large cup daffodil plus Somers Gibson Cup for best exhibit small cup daffodil plus Coronation Cup for best exhibit double daffodil – L.Winn; Fred Grinsted Trophy for best exhibit of ‘Bere Ferrers’ – M.Crout; Alan and Lucy Langsford Trophy for best exhibit in ‘other daffodils’ classes -C.Street; Bere Ferrers Challenge Cup for best exhibit ‘daffodil collection’ class – M.Bersey; Elsie Hall Plate for best exhibit in ‘other flowers’ classes and Marjorie Statton Rose Bowl for best pot plant – W.Hicks; Agnes Jury Cup for best exhibit in decorative section – V.Barden; Shirley Wakefield-Smith Memorial Cup for best camellia – M.Willmott; Challenge Cup for most points in novice classes – joint C.Coppen and V.Howe; RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticultural sections – L.Winn; Daffodil Society Medal for most points in section 1 – L.Winn.