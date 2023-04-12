ThE new Bere peninsula community fridge will officially open tomorrow (Friday, April 21).
The project was set up by Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor Angela Blackman with the help of school staff member Dinah Newman. It is located inside the peninsula’s primary school and use is not dependent on referrals.
School headteacher Gareth Beminster said: ‘This is a project to tackle food poverty and food waste issues as well; times are difficult for many people at the moment and we hope this will serve the community well. On a Tuesday and Friday from 3.10pm you are able to come to the community fridge and collect a bag of food — there will be lots available. There will also be pre-loved uniform there too.
‘It costs £2 to become a member which you pay the first time you visit the community fridge and then £5 for a bag of high-quality food.’
The fridge will be open to members of the school community and those with links to it intially and then eventually the wider community.
Cllr Blackman and Dinah (pictured above) visited the charity FareShare, who source surplus food by coordinating a network of food redistributors, last week at their South West base to pay for a year’s subscripion from her councillor community fund.
They are looking for volunteers to help with the project; if you would like to get involved, contact Cllr Blackman through her Cllr Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/angelablackmanconservative or email: [email protected]