A crunching and juicing time for everyone is promised at this year’s Bere Apple Fest in Bere Alston.
The Tavy and Tamar Apple Group (TTAG) celebrates each harvest with a day showcasing all things apple on the Bere Peninsula.
This year’s Bere Apple Fest celebration will be on Saturday, October 5.
Last year’s event was a huge success with guest experts, demonstrations and apple pie and children’s apple modelling competitions.
Similar delights are promised this year.
Visitors can also learn how to care for their apple trees and can even bring a bucket of their own harvest of fruit and have them pressed into beautiful apple juice. Containers will be needed in which to take the pressed juice home.
All activities will take place under canvas outside the church hall in the centre of Bere Ferrers from 1pm until 5pm (postcode PL20 7JS). The hall has good wheelchair access and toilets.
TTAG is a ‘not for profit’ community group which has donated hundreds of pounds to local charities.
The popular Apple Fest Raffle has great prizes to help with this fundraising. Last year TTAG raised £600 for the Bere Peninsula Foodbank and will be raising funds for the charity again this year.
Visitors will also be offered homemade cake, tea and refreshments.
For further details on the festival and about the apple pressing service contact [email protected], especially if a large apple harvest requires pressing.