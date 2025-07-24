Parents and staff came together to celebrate the achievements of pupils at Bere Alston Primary School end of year awards.

Headteacher Gareth Bemister said: “As part of our celebration of achievement, we held our annual end of year awards – again a really lovely ceremony.

“The Brown Cup, awarded to the girl who has followed our pupils’ behavioural Give Me 5 agreements all year, was presented by former teacher Jane Brown to Ellie Wellard in Year 3.

“The Watson Cup, presented to a boy who has followed the Give Me 5 agreements, was presented by former long-serving teaching assistant and volunteer Jo Watson to Cohen Anderson in reception class. He looked absolutely thrilled.

“The Griffith Cup, a trophy which dates back to the 70s, awards academic excellence and was won by Amber Perkin in Year 3.

“The Maynard Shield, presented to a youngster who has overcome personal adversity was given to Year 6 pupil Sophie Symons.

“For outstanding contribution to school life, Hilary Holliday, a long-serving volunteer and friend of the school presented the Bere Alston Shield to Macy Abbott of Year 6.

“Every year Graham Vallance and his grandson Adam present a trophy, in remembrance of Graham's son Stephen, to a child who quietly goes about their business at school. This year, Graham and Adam presented it to Scarlett Curtis-Fone in Year 4.

“Finally, the Sir John Maynard Trophy which was first presented in 1954 and awarded to a child for outstanding personal progress was given to Ivy Hurle in Year 6.”

The Sir John Maynard Trophy for outstanding personal progress was given to Ivy Hurle. (Submitted)
The Watson Cup was presented to Cohen Anderson. (Submitted)
The Maynard Shield, presented to a youngster who has overcome personal adversity, was given to Sophie Symons. (Submitted)
The Brown Cup, for behavioural agreements all year, was presented to Ellie Wellard. (Submitted)
The Griffith Cup, which awards academic excellence was won by Amber Perkin. (Submitted)
For outstanding contribution to school life, the Bere Alston Shield was presented to Macy Abbott. (Submitted)
The Vallance Trophy was presented to Scarlett Curtis-Fone, for ‘quietly going about her business at school’. (Submitted)