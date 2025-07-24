Parents and staff came together to celebrate the achievements of pupils at Bere Alston Primary School end of year awards.
Headteacher Gareth Bemister said: “As part of our celebration of achievement, we held our annual end of year awards – again a really lovely ceremony.
“The Brown Cup, awarded to the girl who has followed our pupils’ behavioural Give Me 5 agreements all year, was presented by former teacher Jane Brown to Ellie Wellard in Year 3.
“The Watson Cup, presented to a boy who has followed the Give Me 5 agreements, was presented by former long-serving teaching assistant and volunteer Jo Watson to Cohen Anderson in reception class. He looked absolutely thrilled.
“The Griffith Cup, a trophy which dates back to the 70s, awards academic excellence and was won by Amber Perkin in Year 3.
“The Maynard Shield, presented to a youngster who has overcome personal adversity was given to Year 6 pupil Sophie Symons.
“For outstanding contribution to school life, Hilary Holliday, a long-serving volunteer and friend of the school presented the Bere Alston Shield to Macy Abbott of Year 6.
“Every year Graham Vallance and his grandson Adam present a trophy, in remembrance of Graham's son Stephen, to a child who quietly goes about their business at school. This year, Graham and Adam presented it to Scarlett Curtis-Fone in Year 4.
“Finally, the Sir John Maynard Trophy which was first presented in 1954 and awarded to a child for outstanding personal progress was given to Ivy Hurle in Year 6.”
