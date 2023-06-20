A Bere Alston man has pleaded not guilty to breaching a legal notice requiring excess foliage to be removed from his property.
Peter Roland Churcher, of Fore Street, Bere Alston, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, June 19), accused of having breached a notice (served by West Devon Borough Council) ordering him to cut and remove excessive foliage growing on the land to the rear of his property to allow correct access to the building and land, served under and contrary to the relevant provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. He denied these charges.
The case has been adjourned to August 24 for the trial, in Courtroom 4 of Plymouth Magistrates' Court. Mr Churcher's solicitor is also to confirm the identity of an expert they wish to rely on to the prosecutor within the next two weeks.