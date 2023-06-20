Peter Roland Churcher, of Fore Street, Bere Alston, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, June 19), accused of having breached a notice (served by West Devon Borough Council) ordering him to cut and remove excessive foliage growing on the land to the rear of his property to allow correct access to the building and land, served under and contrary to the relevant provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. He denied these charges.