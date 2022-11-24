Bere Alston man admits dangerous driving while over the limit
A BERE Alston man has pleaded guilty to seriously injuring another man through dangerous driving while under the influence of drink and drugs.
Harry Brockington, 22, of Chestnut Close, was stopped at the wheel of an Audi A3 sports car on May 6 in Bere Alston, and registered over the drink drive limit, with 81 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
He also had 4.12mg of controlled drug Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood, exceeding the prescribed limit.
Appearing before Plymouth magistrates on Wednesday (November 23), he admitted both offences and also pleaded guilty to seriously injuring another man through dangerous driving. He will appear before Plymouth Crown Court on November 30 for sentencing and has been given an interim driving ban.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.