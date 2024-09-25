Women interested in playing football regularly for fun or competitively are invited to an informal meeting tomorrow (Thursday, September 26).
Interested women aged 18 and over are invited to come along to the Bere Ferrers Parish Council offices on Station Road in Bere Alston at 7.30pm to meet others who want to have a kick-around or matches.
Any woman interested in having fun playing football will have the chance to enjoy the game at sessions and games at Down Recreation Field, Bere Alston, if enough players of any ability are interested.
Parish councillor Cllr Brian Lamb said: “We’d love to see beginners, women coming back after a break or those who just want to be part of a team at the meeting.
“This is the second sport to be launched by the sports development group of the parish council, with rounders already proving a hit in the village after a survey by the council showed the most popular sports and games were women’s football and rounders.”
The football will be planned with the collaboration of existing senior and junior football teams and with officials of Devon Football Association.
Anyone interested in playing women’s football in the village and wants to know more is asked to email Cllr Lamb [email protected]